IPL 2020: This is why Dhoni fans on Twitter are again trolling Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday questioned MS Dhoni for batting at No. 7 in Chennai Super Kings' 16-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash.

Chasing 217 for the highest total chased in IPL history, Dhoni on Tuesday came to the middle in the 14th over when CSK needed 103 off 38 balls. Despite Dhoni's heroics in the final over, hitting three sixes, CSK ended up losing the match.

"I was a bit surprised, to be honest. MS Dhoni batting at number seven? And sending Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. (It) makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front. Batting at number seven when you're chasing what 217? The game was over. Faf was probably the lone warrior," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

This did not sit well with Dhoni fans on Twitter who trolled Gambhir for his comments.

