Instagramdown sends netizens rushing to Twitter to check if they are the only ones; THESE memes are proof

On Thursday, Instagram once again seemed to be down as a lot of people stated that they were unable to use the app.

What do we do when Instagram goes down? We go to Twitter to confirm that we are not the only ones getting our scrolling interrupted, right? Hence, Instagrammers flocked to Twitter to report that Instagram is not working properly.

A few people complained that the app crashed repeatedly and was not letting them refresh their feed. Many also complained of having issues in sending Direct Messages (DMs) to friends.

As per downtime tracking site, Downdetector, thousands of Instagram users across the globe are experiencing issues with the app.

Around 47 per cent of Instagram users are not able to use the app properly, 27 per cent are facing issues with the web version of the app and 26 per cent are witnessing server connection issues.

However, Instagram going down made it trend on Twitter. Users who were sad upon not being able to access Instagram took to Twitter to amuse themselves and made memes to keep themselves entertained.

Here are some of them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 05:44 PM IST