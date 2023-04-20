Instagram influencer shares '5 reasons you are a Dosa'; netizens find viral video relatable

What did you have for breakfast today? We probably heard you saying "Dosa." A video shared on Instagram has gone viral about the very South Indian dish and tries to in a way list down the qualities of Dosa. Whether or not you like Dosa, are you like a Dosa? WATCH VIDEO to figure it out.

The reel was released on Instagram with the question "Are you a Dosa?" Into it, we could see social media influencer @thekurtaguy suggesting reasons that you resemble a Dosa or vice versa. The first reason to verify yourself as a Dosa happens to be "Everyone loves you," while the next is "You are easily influenced (Aamras Dosa)."

The other three reasons are equally relatable and worth setting a while on viewers' faces. "You want too much attention," said the third reason while noting that the dish can get overburnt and charred if left unattended for even a little while. What else are the signs that you could the mouth-watering dish?

Idli or a Dosa, what's your choice? In case you compare food dishes before trying them, you aren't a 'Dosa material' if we could say that. "People find comfort in you," read the last statement in the viral Instagram reel.

Netizens react

The video won love from netizens and one of the users added a few more points to the reel while vibing to it. "6. Some like me extra roasted; 7. You like to get Buttered," the comment said.