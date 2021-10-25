INDvsPAK: Netizens are all praise for Shaheen 'the eagle' Afridi

Young Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said his plan to trouble the Indian top-order with his fast inswinging yokers worked to perfection as his sensational spell contributed massively to the team's first win over the arch-rivals in World Cup history.

Shaheen, who bowled three overs for the first time in the powerplay, was right on the money up front, jolting India twice in his first two overs to give Pakistan a dream start.

"Yes, it was for the first time I bowled three overs in the power play. The ball was moving a bit, the conditions helped and I tried to give early breakthroughs. It really paid off," Shaheen told reporters in the post-match news conference here.

The 21-year-old cleaned up Rohit Sharma with an toe-crushing inswinging yorker in the fourth ball, before packing off KL Rahul in his second over with a peach of a delivery that seamed in.

Returning to action in the penultimate over, he finally trumped Kohli with a slower off cutter as the Indian skipper mistimed a pull giving a top-edge to Mohammad Rizwan to depart for 57 off 49 balls.

Not only Pakistan, but Indian cricket fans too are in awe of Shaheen.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Pakistan rattled off the 152 target inside 18 overs with both Azam and Rizwan, hitting unbeaten half-centuries, handing India their first 10-wicket defeat in T20Is.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:01 AM IST