Indore News: Zomato 'Delivery Girl' Rides Without Helmet, Netizens Ask Police To Take Action After Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video of a female delivery partner riding a bike with a parcel box reportedly empty has surfaced online from the roads of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It was noted that the girl took a ride in the city to imprint the name of the delivery services in the minds of people after attracting the attention of commuters towards her with her cool looks. With open hair and short denim bottoms, forgetting the helmet, she travelled on the city roads amidst other people. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral on social media

The incident was said to be a marketing stunt to draw the attention of potential customers. Reportedly, the company had hired a model for the campaign. One of the posts on X claimed that the girl took the ride with the Zomato box on her back seat twice a day, once in the morning and the next in the evening. The idea was purportedly aimed at people placing an order expecting her to deliver their food.

Netizens react

Now, the clip has gone viral on social media. Many internet users have taken a dig at it by asking whether or not the MP Police took cognisance of her not wearing a helmet during the ride. "Sexy pehle safety baadme aapka apna Zomato," read a reply in this regard.

Meanwhile, others reacted to the creative idea of the marketing team and said, "Ab to log bhar bhar ke order karwayenge ki ladki ayegi. (People will now order again again to see the girl come to their doorstep)."

Company reacts

However, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal clarified on Tuesday saying that the brand doesn't endorse helmet-less biking. Adding further, he pointed out that the viral video doesn't come from Zomato but "someone just free-riding on the brand."

