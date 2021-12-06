Indian Man tastes chole bature abroad, leaves disappointed

Indian Man shared a picture of chole bature that he was served at Sweden. The hotel he visited to soothe his craving for the Indian delicacy happened to be an Indian food stall. He went to place an order for the north Indian dish 'chole bature' which was made available to him, but probably to call it in a foreign version.

'I miss home' he wrote after tasting the food served to him.The text was not because the food made him relate to the 'ghar ka swaad' but it was due to him not having enjoyed the food. The image posted by him indicates at the very first look that the dish has gone wrong as we can't see any puris or bature, all he was given seemed like some piece of sweet bun.

Though the dish served was well garnished with corriander toppings, as in the post, it is not much to relate to what an Indian foodie would like to taste on the label of 'Chole Bature'.

Reddit user @pillsburyboi posted a picture of the disappointing experience he had at an Indian restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden. He wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, Here is the Chole Bhature that I was served at an Indian restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden. I miss home."

Take a look at the shared picture, right here:

He further wrote to the post that meal costed him Rs 1,000 but left him disappointed on taste buds. His comment read, 'For those who are curious about the taste: Well, it was bad. The bhatura was sweet, super thick, and almost dry. The chole was like palak paneer but with channa instead(AND WHO THE F*** ADDS POMEGRANATE??). The taste of the chole was bland. No spice or any prominent masalas, it was salt and pepper. The chole to bhatura ratio was bad as well. in my opinion they intentionally made the bhatura small(around 7cms) so that I could order one or more bhatura/naan or rice to finish the chole. Marketing strategy 101. I ended up paying 160Swedish Krones(16USD/16EUR/approx 1000rupee). We exited the hotel with a huge disappointment. I miss home food.'

Take a look at how reddit user took to react on this:

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:53 PM IST