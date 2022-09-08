Indian girl fulfils grandfather's dream by graduating from Oxford University; reveals 'he wasn't allowed to sit class'

Linkedin

An Oxford University graduate from India who was conferred with her Master's degree took to LinkedIn sharing an emotional note. In the social media post she narrated the incident of how her late grandfather struggled, couldn't manage to get an education at the top institute.

Juhi Koré revealed that the granddad was a farmer by profession who aspired to study at Oxford, however was subject to humiliation and bullying.

"In 1947, the year India was declared a free and independent country, not every citizen was allowed to live a free and independent life," began her Linkedin post, later adding details about the elderly man, "unfortunately for him, without any decent footwear, he wasn’t even allowed to sit inside the classroom."

When Juhi managed to enter the campus and begin her study at Oxford, she rang him and shared the happiness of having fulfilled his dream. Juhi wrote, "The day I was accepted, I called to let him know and within about 12 hours, every vegetable seller and corner shop worker in his neighbourhood had heard the news." The heartfelt message brought to notice that the elderly is no more, had passed away a year ago.

She threw light on those days' education system and how status mattered along skills, dedication. Her post read, "Despite all the bullying from his upper caste peers, discrimination from his upper caste teachers, and not being allowed to sit inside the classroom, his determination and resolve led to him not simply passing his exams, but outranking all his classmates!"

Also, throughout the post she kept mentioning the case without initially revealing that the identity holds to her grandfather. "That boy, my maternal grandfather," she revealed towards the closure of the post.

