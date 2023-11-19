IND vs AUS: Cricket Fever Grips Delhi Police On Final Match Day; THIS Viral Post Is The Reason

Cricket fever has gripped Delhi Police and it is quite evident in their recent social media post where they communicated a road safety message with a world cup punch. The security forces intended a pun on "yellow," the colour that represents India's competitor as well as a traffic signal light.

Check post here:

On Sunday, amidst the cricket world cup 2023 finals, Delhi Police shared a post captioned: "India knows...On yellow you need to be watchful but keep going." The message surfaced online on the big match day and subtly addressed on following traffic norms concerning signal lights.

