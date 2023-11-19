 IND vs AUS: Cricket Fever Grips Delhi Police On Final Match Day; THIS Viral Post Is The Reason
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIND vs AUS: Cricket Fever Grips Delhi Police On Final Match Day; THIS Viral Post Is The Reason

IND vs AUS: Cricket Fever Grips Delhi Police On Final Match Day; THIS Viral Post Is The Reason

The security forces intended a pun on "yellow," the colour that represents India's competitor as well as a traffic signal light.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Cricket fever has gripped Delhi Police and it is quite evident in their recent social media post where they communicated a road safety message with a world cup punch. The security forces intended a pun on "yellow," the colour that represents India's competitor as well as a traffic signal light.

Check post here:

On Sunday, amidst the cricket world cup 2023 finals, Delhi Police shared a post captioned: "India knows...On yellow you need to be watchful but keep going." The message surfaced online on the big match day and subtly addressed on following traffic norms concerning signal lights.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sadhguru's Love For Cricket: Spiritual Guru Spotted Enjoying IND vs AUS Match Sitting Next To Sachin...

Sadhguru's Love For Cricket: Spiritual Guru Spotted Enjoying IND vs AUS Match Sitting Next To Sachin...

IND vs AUS: Cricket Fever Grips Delhi Police On Final Match Day; THIS Viral Post Is The Reason

IND vs AUS: Cricket Fever Grips Delhi Police On Final Match Day; THIS Viral Post Is The Reason

India Or Australia? Cat 'Predicts' Who Will Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Viral Photo To Know

India Or Australia? Cat 'Predicts' Who Will Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Viral Photo To Know

IND vs AUS: Netizens Fume Over Hotstar After App Faces Issue During Thrilling World Cup 2023 Final...

IND vs AUS: Netizens Fume Over Hotstar After App Faces Issue During Thrilling World Cup 2023 Final...

Viral News: Thane Man, Who Ordered 240 Agarbattis During IND vs NZ Semi Finals, Brings Home 51...

Viral News: Thane Man, Who Ordered 240 Agarbattis During IND vs NZ Semi Finals, Brings Home 51...