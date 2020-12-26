Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Twitter erupts after Tim Paine survives controversial run out review, Shane Warne 'very surprised'

Twitter fans lashed out at umpires on Saturday as Australia skipper Tim Paine survived a run out review on the opening day of the second Test against India being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The incident happened in the 55th over of the Australian innings when there was a mix-up between Cameron Green and Paine. However, with no clear evidence of bat being on the line, the third umpire declared the Australia skipper not out.

"There's no conclusive evidence to show the bat is on the wrong side of the line, so the bat looks like it could have a bit over the line. My decision is not out," said Paul Wilson.