Not Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor, Idli-Sambar love story goes viral after artist gives a foodie twist to 'Tere Pyaar Mein' lyrics from TJMM |

Days before the release of Ranbir-Shraddha's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, fans are finding it hard to hold back their excitement. From recreating the dance moves from the film's songs to getting a little quirky in the fan craze, the internet is vibing the TJMM mood already.

In an Instagram reel shared by comic artist and Illustrator Ana Patankar, we can see the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' lyrics from the upcoming movie getting a foodie twist. The lyrics of the song that read "Tere Pyaar Mein Dil Chahta Hai Bas Bheege Bheege Bheege" got tweaked to "Tere Sambar Mein Idli Chahta Hai Bas Bheege Bheege Bheege..."

Be it just dipping or entirely soaking the idlis into the hot-served sambar before relishing the South Indian dish, the two food preparations go hand in hand. This viral Instagram reel seems like a love story of the Idli-Sambar duo that craves to go 'Bheege Bheege' together.

WATCH:

Since being shared online, the video attracted thousands of views and likes. The comments sections showed netizens being impressed with the artwork. "Good One," "so creative," "apt," and so on, the internet praised the idli-sambar version of the romantic Bollywood beat.

Check some comments