Ideal driving test for roads with potholes? Man cycles with tyres around in viral video

Driving on a road with a lot of ups-and-downs can not only be an ugly experience for one's spine but also for one's love towards travel. Looks like people are too worried over pothole scenes is their city; a viral video takes a dig into how tyre-hurdles can resemble bad roads.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, people were given relatable vibes as they saw a man riding a cycle with set hurdles. The clip hinted on the poor condition of Bangalore roads and mimicked on how people could ride through potholes. The tweeted footage hilariously showed how people dodge through potholes in the Karnataka based city - the same was highlighted via a metaphor of tyres placed on cycling track.

In a road filled with potholes, this seemed to a good trial technique for riders. Since posted on Twitter, a few hours ago, the video has gathered thousands of views. With relatable vibes and uncontrollable laughter, netizens have hit the like button.

