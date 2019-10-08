Bhopal: Song on potholed roads goes viral

BHOPAL: A song on potholes on roads of the city has become viral on social media. The song narrating the pitiable conditions of city’s roads also raise the issue of dilapidated roads across the state.

The video clipping has become viral through social media across the country and it is putting a question mark on the initiative of ‘Magnificent MP’ launched by the state government to attract investment in the state.

Congress leaders in their defense are holding the previous government for the bad condition of the roads, while the BJP on the other hand is attacking the government for not taking up their maintenance.

The roads almost in all areas across the city are in bad shape. The repairing of roads has not started properly despite the instructions of Chief Secretary SR Mohanty and collector Tarun Pithode.

On the other hand, construction agencies are doing patchwork of these roads as a face saving exercise. The patchwork is not fixing the problem.

The officers maintain that non-stop rains have not allowed the repairing of the roads. They said most of the roads, which are in bad condition, are still under performance guarantee period.