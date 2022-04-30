IAS Officer shares video of young girl dancing to drum beats, netizens say 'Bachpana jinda hai'

Dance lovers defy that there can't be just a single day to celebrate the moment of gracefully grooving to beats. With just a few hours after the International Dance Day ended on clock, a video of a young girl dancing in a Punjabi suit went viral on social media.

The video caught the eye of IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, who took to Twitter to share the clip with the caption, "Dance Like Nobody’s Watching." In the footage, that runs about 15 seconds, we can see the little one grooving to the drum beats amidst a gathering. However, she is much behind the crowd and her moves go unnoticed till the time it was seen by the videographer.

She is simply hooking to the steps that her heart and soul suggest. Her simplicity and energetic moves have won the internet. Since the clip hit Twitter some minutes ago, it has gather thousands of likes and comments. Netizens took to praise the young dancer and wrote, "Bas yahi sadgi aur bachpana jinda rakhna hai.. jiwan ka Anand hai (Just keep this simplicity and the child in you alive.. the joy of life!)

Watch the video, right here

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:52 AM IST