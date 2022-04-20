'I returned to work in a couple of hours': MJ Augustine Vinod reacts to report saying Ranbir Kapoor resumed work 2 days after wedding with Alia Bhatt

Group Captain MJ Augustine Vinod VSM (Retd) on Wednesday reacted to a media report that said Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor resumed work two days after his wedding with actress Alia Bhatt on April 14.

Taking to Twitter, the fighter pilot said he returned to work in only a couple of hours after getting married.

"I was married on 18 June 99, in the middle of #Kargil. Both @varshakukreti and I returned to work after couple of hours later into thick of it," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"That was the spirit in the Army then," commented Ex-Indian Army Chief Ved Malik.

"Media loves to make real life heroes out of these reel life heroes for the smallest of things (sic)," a Twitter user commented.

"You are the real heroes ,true sons of the country. The Nation bows to ya unmatched sacrifices and services. Media wants this bits of reel lives to entertain, but people are more matured (sic)," wrote another user.

Check out the reactions below:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:05 PM IST