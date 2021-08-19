'I respect the work that you do': Comedian Danish Sait apologises for recent video after criticism from food delivery executives

Advertisement

Comedian Danish Sait's latest video about food delivery executives earned a lot of criticism online as people believe that it pokes fun at the pain of the executives who already face a range of problems. Sait’s video shows a day in the life of a delivery executive in Bengaluru.

Lately, many delivery executives have used anonymous Twitter handles to speak and protest against the unfair treatment they are met with at work. From low wages to difficult working conditions, multiple accusations have been anonymously levied against food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, etc.

One such anonymous Twitter handle named 'Delivery Bhoy' published an open letter criticising the representation of delivery executives in the video. The letter has now been deleted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sait quoted the tweet and released a statement apologising for the clip. He also said that he has removed the video from all his social media accounts. However, the video is present on Zomato's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to Sait's statement, Delivery Bhoy responded, “Hey guys, pls don’t abuse Danish now. He has said his piece & at least the few of us here that I’ve chatted with in private respect him 4 that. This is a productive effort & we believe that he means every word he’s said in his reconciliation. I’ll be taking down that tweet.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ #WorldPhotographyDay: Twitter turns into a treat for eyes as netizens share their favourite pictures

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:02 PM IST