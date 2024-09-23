'Husband Will Remarry But Child Will Remain Motherless': Netizens Express Anger After Mangaluru Lecturer Dies Post Donating Part Of Liver To Mom-In-Law's Sister

Netizens react on Archana Kamath's death | X/@Gururaj1972

The death of Archana Kamath, a 33-year-old Karnataka woman who lost her life after donating portion of her liver to a relative, has left people shocked. The fact that the woman faced health complications and passed away after attempting to save someone else's life saddened people. As the sad update about the liver donor surfaced online, X users reacted to the incident and poured condolence messages. Some netizens also expressed their views on the case.

Archana's death evoked mixed reactions on the internet, where some were seen criticising the husband and his family by calling them "selfish" and others supported him believing the woman willingly donated part of the organ to the mother-in-law's sister.

Netizens slam husband for letting young wife to donate liver for husband's'Maasi'

Initially, people were seen echoing their voices to say Kamath's death was not only saddening, but the entire process of her being chosen as the liver donor was "Totally Unfair."

"What type of the husband and family they were.. such a young lady was made to give liver to 65 yrs MIL ‘s sister.. why she was not convinced to not to give since she had small kid.. selfish family," a person named Prathiba Suresh posted, taking a dig at the incident. "No surgery comes without a risk. Her husband might marry and find a companion but the child wont have a mother," another X user, Shiva Mudgil, wrote.

Maheen Ghani, a Psychotherapist whom for spreading awareness on mental health and women empowerment, also reacted to the 33-year-old's post-donation death. She too slammed the family by saying, "This is horrifying, the endless unrealistic expectations from women. Why would a 33 year old even be expected to donate a part of her liver to her significantly older mother in law. Now a child is left motherless because his mother had to be the societal “sacrificial bahu”. It’s criminal- This culture has to change."

Few users support deceased woman's family

Soon, a set of people condemned such reactions projecting the surviving family of the woman in a bad light.

"The replies under this is really sick. They are blaming her husband and abusing him without knowing the matter. Those who are from Mangalore know it . Poor husband is getting all kinds of abuse for no reason. Guys respect the deceased," an X user named Ganesh replied.

Another person identified as Gautham Pai told netizens he personally knew the deceased woman, and wrote, "I knew Archana personally, she was a very nice and kind person. I am deeply saddened by the fact that I will never get to talk to her again. God bless her soul. Om shanti."

More about Archana Kamath's death

Archana Kamath was a Mangaluru-based lecturer who underwent a liver transplantation procedure as a donor. She donated 60% of her liver to her mother-in-law's sister, allegedly as she considered the elderly woman quite dear to her and wanted to support her health. Along with her other roles in the family, she was also a mother of a young boy named Kshitij.

The liver was transplanted at a hospital in Bengaluru, three days after which her health reportedly deteriorated. After donating and saving the life of the husband's maasi, she died of multiple organ failure.