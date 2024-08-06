Mumbai: African Patient Suffering From Liver Disease Gets New Life At Wockhardt Hospitals After Daughter Donates Liver

Left To Right: The doctors team and the father daughter duo | FPJ

After diabetes turned dangerous for the liver of an African patient and water was filled in his belly, he gets a new lease of life in Mumbai after his daughter donated him a part of her liver. After this latest transplant, doctors now believe that India has become a preferred destination for liver transplant surgery with low cost and excellent outcomes.

In a medical journey full of twists and turns, 59-year-old Oduetse Setlhare from Botswana in Southern Africa suffered from uncontrolled diabetes and had to administer insulin. His Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) was more than 9.5 which had destroyed his liver beyond repair and he started suffering from ascites, a condition in which fluid gets collected in the belly. The patient started online consultation with the liver team at the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and looked for non-surgical options but when surgery seemed like the final option, arrangements were made for the family to come to Mumbai for a liver transplant.

After Setlhare was admitted to the hospital, his eldest daughter came forward to give a part of her liver. Joy Setlhare (39) struggled most with seeing her father's mental decline, which occurs in people with NASH because the liver is unable to remove toxins from the blood. "When I was growing up, he was so sharp and to see him lose that to the disease was really hard. He was always jovial and would joke around and people loved him for his humour. It was like his personality changed,” said Joy.

Setlhare underwent a liver transplant through a 12-hour long surgery and was discharged safely this week. A team of four surgeons and two anaesthetists worked for over 12 hours continuously to finish the surgery. Despite complexity the surgical team managed to avoid a blood transfusion in the patient. As the patient had Portal vein thrombosis which in many countries and centers is considered a contra-indication for transplantation. Only surgical teams with large volume experience are able to manage these cases without additional complications.

Dr Tom Cherian, founder of South Asian Liver Institute and head of Liver Transplantation at Wockhardt Hospitals, said that this case is the classic example to prove that not alcohol but diabetes is the major cause of liver-related diseases as the patient had never consumed alcohol in life. He said that 40% of liver transplants happen due to diabetes.

Dr. Cherian also claimed that India has become a preferred destination for liver transplant surgery in the recent years. He told Free Press Journal that patients from eastern countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar chose India for liver related treatments and recently there has also been a surge in patients from the African and Gulf countries.

“In London a liver transplant cost around 3,50,000 pounds and the survival rate is 90% to 93%. Whereas the cost in India is Rs. 25 lakh with a similar survival rate of 91% to 93%. Since Mumbai is only a flight away to all these countries, people are choosing Mumbai over other countries to receive equal treatment at tenth part of the cost,” said Dr. Cherian.

Dr Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, "This successful journey underscores the collaborative efforts of a dedicated medical team, showcasing Wockhardt Hospitals' commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive healthcare solutions. The hospital continues to be at the forefront of medical excellence, offering specialized care that transforms lives.”