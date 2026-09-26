Husband Chokes Wife, Pulls Hair In Alleged Clash Inside Maharajganj Family Court After Hearing, Both Arrested; Video Goes Viral

Husband Chokes Wife, Pulls Hair In Allegedly Clash Inside Maharajganj Family Court After Hearing; Both Arrested |

A family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj took an unexpected turn when a woman and her husband allegedly got into a physical altercation inside the Family Court premises shortly after a hearing on September 24. The incident, which reportedly involved relatives from both sides, was captured on video and later circulated widely on social media.

Police said a case has been registered against two accused persons and both have been arrested in connection with the clash.

Altercation breaks out after family court hearing

The incident occurred at the Family Court in Maharajganj district headquarters, where the couple had appeared in connection with an ongoing maintenance dispute.

The matter reportedly came up for hearing around 2 pm, with Priya Tripathi’s father, Laxmikant, appearing to give his testimony. After the proceedings concluded, Priya, her sister Priyanka and their father reportedly came out of the courtroom and reached the ground-floor hall.

It was allegedly there that an argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

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Priya, a resident of Samardhira, is married to Manish Kumar Mishra, a resident of Koiladad. The couple has reportedly been involved in a family dispute for some time.

Woman alleges assault by husband

According to Priya’s complaint, Manish and another man accompanying him approached her and allegedly assaulted her.

She alleged that Manish pulled her by her hair and attacked her. She was also allegedly pushed to the ground, with Priya further claiming that an attempt was made to strangle her.

When her father and sister reportedly intervened, they too were allegedly attacked.

The confrontation then intensified as people accompanying both sides became involved in the altercation.

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Video shows slaps, punches inside court complex

A video of the incident has since surfaced online, showing several people involved in the scuffle inside the court premises.

In the footage, a man accompanying Priya is seen allegedly slapping Manish after the woman is assaulted. The video then shows members of the two sides exchanging punches and slaps as people nearby watch the confrontation.

The commotion reportedly prompted police personnel stationed at the court complex to rush to the spot. They intervened and brought the situation under control.

The video later circulated on social media, drawing attention to the unusual incident inside the court premises.

Woman claims she received death threats

Priya has also alleged that she received death threats after pursuing the family dispute. Following the confrontation, she approached the Kotwali police station and submitted a complaint, seeking action against those she accused of assaulting her.

The allegations made in the complaint are part of the ongoing police investigation.

Dharmendra Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali Maharajganj, said a case had been registered against two accused persons in connection with the incident and that both had been arrested.

"The police are investigating the matter," he said.

Investigation underway

The clash has added another layer to the dispute between the couple, which is already before the Family Court.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation, examining the allegations made by the parties and determining the sequence of events that unfolded after the hearing. The viral video is also expected to be examined as part of the investigation.