Monkey Enters Ranchi Liquor Shop, Drinks From Bottle And Falls Asleep Inside - VIDEO |

A female monkey gave shopkeepers and onlookers an unexpected surprise in Jharkhand’s Ranchi after she reportedly walked into a liquor store, drank from a bottle and then fell asleep inside the premises.

The unusual incident took place at Block Chowk in Ormanjhi, where the monkey reportedly entered the liquor shop and began moving around the store.

Monkey Helps Itself To A Drink

According to reports, the animal eventually got hold of a liquor bottle kept inside the shop and consumed some of its contents. After her unusual pit stop, the monkey appeared to become drowsy and settled down inside the premises.

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What began as a surprising intrusion soon turned into an unusual rescue situation as the animal remained inside the shop.

Rescue Team Arrives To Take Monkey Out

After news of the incident spread, a rescue team reportedly reached the location to safely remove the monkey from the liquor shop. Efforts were made to handle the animal without causing it distress.

The bizarre episode quickly caught the attention of people in the area, who were amused by the monkey's unexpected visit and apparent decision to turn the liquor shop into a resting spot.

The incident has since become a quirky talking point among locals, with the unusual combination of a monkey, a liquor bottle and an unexpected nap making for an amusing scene.