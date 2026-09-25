Delhi’s ‘Fat Dogs’ Face Off In Viral Contest To Crown City’s 'Chonkiest' Canine; Check Out Posts |

Delhi’s dog lovers have found an unusually adorable contest to rally behind, with 64 chubby canines competing for the title of the city’s “fattest dog”.

Organised by the Instagram page ‘Fat Dogs of Delhi’, the competition is modelled on the popular annual Fat Bear Week, where bears compete based on their size and appearance. Here, however, the contenders are beloved dogs from different parts of Delhi, and social media users are the ones deciding their fate.

The competition began on September 24 and is scheduled to continue until September 29, with the dogs progressing through a series of Instagram polls. Each round will eliminate contenders until only one dog remains.

64 dogs, multiple rounds and plenty of campaigning

The contest invited dog owners from across Delhi to submit their pets’ photographs along with their names and localities. The response has turned the competition into a mini social media spectacle, with supporters campaigning for their favourite dogs both online and offline.

In a video posted on Instagram, creator Anushka highlighted how seriously Delhi residents have taken the competition, with people promoting neighbourhood dogs and encouraging others to vote for them.

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“Dhamakedaar competition rising across the city with contestants like Kutta Singh vs Gajinder, Gogo vs Googoo, Monty vs Bear, and Laila vs Mahakutteshwar,” she said.

The quirky names and increasingly competitive match-ups have added to the fun, with several dogs already attracting dedicated fan bases.

‘PR wars’ break out on social media

The dog election-style battle has even made its way to X, where supporters have been designing posters and publicly campaigning for their preferred contestants.

“Indian citizens are campaigning IRL with posters, garnering support on Twitter with many even calling out rigged campaigns and heavily paid PR-sponsored campaigning,” Anushka added.

Kutta Singh, in particular, appears to have a vocal support base. One X user shared a campaign poster urging people to vote for the dog, writing, “Everyone pls vote for Kutta Singh for Fattest dog of delhi 2026.”

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Another supporter posted, “Kutta Singh appreciates all the love and support she has gotten. We’re almost there let’s get it.”

Internet struggles to pick a winner

While the competition is meant to crown one champion, many social media users appear to be struggling with the idea of choosing just one dog.

“Crying that i can’t choose between the fat dogs of delhi man they all make feel a visceral emotion like a ball of sunshine. how can i ever choose,” one user wrote.

Another person summed up the sentiment simply: “There is a fat dog competition in delhi and they’re all winners.”

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The contest has even inspired some unusually committed voting strategies, with one user admitting, “I’m voting even from my burner accounts that’s how serious I am.”

With the polls continuing until September 29, Delhi’s chonky canine contenders still have a few more rounds of campaigning, voting and social media hype before the city’s ultimate “fat dog” is crowned.