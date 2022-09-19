House of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

Spoiler alert! The Episode 5 of House of the Dragon narrates the marriage of Rhaenyra Targaryen on-screen, however in a not-so usual setting.
Following the footsteps of Game of Thrones' Red and Purple Weddings, House of the Dragon's featured its own 'royally bl***y wedding.'
In the episode titled "We Light the Way," there is a royal celebration that unfolds when Rhaenyra is seen entering a politically arranged marriage with Lord Laenor, her cousin, who has a male lover. When fans sensed the LGBT++ angle associated to the scenes of the popular web series, some netizens couldn't take it for once.
Check some reactions:
