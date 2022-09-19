e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHouse of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

House of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

Netizens were seen expressing their disgust over the royal wedding shown in the episode "We Light the Way."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

Spoiler alert! The Episode 5 of House of the Dragon narrates the marriage of Rhaenyra Targaryen on-screen, however in a not-so usual setting.
Following the footsteps of Game of Thrones' Red and Purple Weddings, House of the Dragon's featured its own 'royally bl***y wedding.'

In the episode titled "We Light the Way," there is a royal celebration that unfolds when Rhaenyra is seen entering a politically arranged marriage with Lord Laenor, her cousin, who has a male lover. When fans sensed the LGBT++ angle associated to the scenes of the popular web series, some netizens couldn't take it for once.

Check some reactions:

Read Also
Not bikes, Swiggy delivery partner spotted in 'House of the Dragon' avatar on order tracking screen
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

House of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

House of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

Hmm... Reddit post reveals 3 things that bother while chatting; netizens find it relatable

Hmm... Reddit post reveals 3 things that bother while chatting; netizens find it relatable

Onam bumper lottery! Chef-turned-autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore in Kerala

Onam bumper lottery! Chef-turned-autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore in Kerala

On camera: Iranian women shave their heads and burn hijabs to protest against moral police,...

On camera: Iranian women shave their heads and burn hijabs to protest against moral police,...

Viral TikTok sensation Khaby Lame earns in crores for each social media post; details inside

Viral TikTok sensation Khaby Lame earns in crores for each social media post; details inside