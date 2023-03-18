'Home hunting' scenes in Bengaluru: Viral tweet suggests you'll need Linkedin profile, interview skills & more

'Home hunting' scenes in Bengaluru |

Looking for a Flat in Indiranagar? If you are new to how Bengaluru's real estate works, especially for students and employees migrating there, you'll be surprised to be asked for not just your government identity card but a lot more to get a flat either on rent or as a paying guest.

Several social media posts in the recent past went viral to hint at the 'home hunting' scenes in the IT hub of India. While one landed up in a quirky 'kidney selling' poster to grab the attention of house owners, some others shared their experience of being rejected despite being placed at top firms.

Now, another tweet has highlighted the 'struggle' of finding a temporary stay in the city. Taking to the microblogging site, a user trying to move into a 2BHK in Bengaluru's Indiranagar area shared the screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with an agent/broker. The text suggested that the owner had demanded the profile of the home seeker and a short intro of the respective person.

This guy wants blurb about me🫠 pic.twitter.com/hvGSGyQaWR — Goutham (@0xGoutham) March 16, 2023

Too surprising? It doesn't anymore seem weird for people there. In reply, fellow netizens found the talk relatable and also brought to notice that some had to even go through an interview for the process. It was also noted that the case is not only Bengaluru but also a few other cities in India.

