Peak Bengaluru: Lucky Ali's fan is seeking roommates at his music concert

In the recent past, people were seen searching for rented flats on dating apps. Similarly, a resident from Bengaluru was seen trying to look for solutions to his 'real estate' issues at a music concert. The bizarre incident has gone viral on social media.

A musical concert by singer Lucky Ali saw a fan holding a placard seeking flatmates. The event was held at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, on September 24.

It looks like many found it difficult to get accommodation in the city. Twitterati were seen sharing the viral photo multiple times, expressing relatable vibes.

Meanwhile, those who attended the event revealed that it was a girl looking for a flatmate. "I saw this person in Phoenix mall Bengaluru during Lucky Ali concert. I could tell you for sure she no where looked like a Bengalurean," a user tweeted.

