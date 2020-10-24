'Hindi ka apmaan': Video of Manoj Tiwari saying 'ek second' at Ayodhya's Ramlila has netizens go ROFL

Each year, as evenings lengthen and nights fill with the sweet smell of the 'saptaparni' tree, grounds big and small across north India come alive with the sights and sounds of the Ramayana being staged for rapt audiences. This October is different.

The cheer is missing as most Ramlilas have been either cancelled, recorded for digital viewing or recast in the corona mould -- the retelling of the epic knitting the age-old story of good vanquishing evil with the dos and don'ts of a pandemic.

However, a grand scale Ramlila was organised at the banks of Saryu river in the historic city of Ayodhya, believed by devotees to be the birthplace of Ram.