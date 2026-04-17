Himachal Woman Marries South African Lover With Traditional Hindu Rituals; Internet Says, 'Divided By Continents, United By Love'

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A quiet village in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district recently witnessed an extraordinary celebration as a cross-cultural wedding united families from India and South Africa. The ceremony, held in Kakad village, became a major talking point among locals who gathered in large numbers to witness the rare international union.

From university friendship to lifelong partnership

The couple, Rukmani, a resident of Kakad, and Jefte Ndala from South Africa, first met while pursuing their MBA degrees at Chandigarh University. What began as a friendship during their academic years gradually turned into a committed relationship. Despite differences in nationality, culture, and religion, the couple decided to marry after receiving wholehearted support from both families.

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Rukmani follows Hindu traditions, while Ndala comes from a Christian background. Family members said mutual respect for each other’s beliefs played an important role in strengthening their bond.

Traditional Hindu wedding with global participation

The wedding ceremony took place at the bride’s ancestral home and followed traditional Hindu customs. Ndala actively participated in every ritual, including the sacred Saptapadi, the seven vows taken around the holy fire that symbolise commitment, trust, and shared responsibility in marriage.

Adding an international flavour to the celebration, several guests travelled from South Africa to attend the wedding. Many embraced Indian culture by wearing traditional attire, creating a vibrant fusion of customs, languages, and traditions throughout the festivities.

Village celebrates a global union

Residents from Kakad and nearby villages gathered enthusiastically to witness the ceremony, turning the wedding into a community celebration. Locals described the event as memorable, noting how rarely such international marriages take place in rural settings.

The emotional vidai ceremony saw elders blessing the couple and wishing them happiness in their new journey. The wedding highlighted how changing social attitudes and global education opportunities are bringing people from different backgrounds closer than ever before.

Couple to return to the united states

According to family members, both Rukmani and Ndala are currently employed in the United States and had travelled to India specifically for the wedding celebrations. The newlyweds are expected to resume their professional lives abroad in the coming week.