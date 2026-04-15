Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus After Parking Car Mid-Road In Haryana’s Hisar, Boasts About Salary & Government Job In Viral Video

A late-night traffic disruption in Haryana’s Hisar has triggered widespread discussion online after a video surfaced showing a woman allegedly parking her car in the middle of a busy road and refusing to move despite repeated appeals from locals.

The incident, which many initially believed had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, was later confirmed by police to have occurred near Camp Chowk in Hisar.

Car parked mid-road causes traffic chaos

According to eyewitnesses, the situation unfolded around 11 pm when the woman stopped her vehicle in the centre of a crowded stretch, leading to a growing traffic jam. Passers-by and motorists gathered at the spot, requesting her to clear the road so vehicles could pass.

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Instead, the woman was seen arguing with people around her. In the viral clip, she allegedly shouts at bystanders and refuses to cooperate even as traffic congestion worsens. The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Police confirm woman’s identity

Police officials later stated that the woman works as a government nurse at a primary health centre in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. Officers on patrol, including Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar and a female constable, noticed the crowd and intervened after spotting the Rajasthan-registered vehicle.

Authorities said the confrontation lasted nearly 20 minutes before police managed to bring the situation under control and escort the woman to the police station.

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Allegedly under influence, documents missing

At the station, police reportedly found the woman to be under the influence of alcohol. Officials also said she failed to present valid vehicle registration and insurance papers when asked.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Urban Estate police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for creating public obstruction and related violations. The vehicle was impounded before later being released to a family member. The investigation remains ongoing.

Claims of boasting and verbal abuse

Witnesses claimed the woman repeatedly argued with locals and allegedly boasted about her salary and job position during the confrontation. In the video, she is heard saying that even if police seized her vehicle, she could easily purchase another one.

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Her behaviour drew criticism from people present at the scene, many of whom tried to calm the situation while urging her to move the car.

Social media reactions pour in

The viral clip sparked sharp reactions online, with users condemning reckless behaviour and raising concerns about drunk driving and civic responsibility.

One user wrote, “Waiting eagerly for her apology video and start playing women card how men were harassing her. I hope she is fired from her Job after this incident.”

Another commented, “Women in men dominated field!"

“Gawar Jatt aurat,” wrote another user.

Another comment read, “That is called ganwar swag, bas paiso se aukat ki baat, moral responsibility, civic sense, education jaye bhad me.”