'Fauji Bande Loyal Nahi Hota': Himachal Influencer Faces Massive Backlash After Comments On Indian Army; Multiple Complaints Lodged

Himachal Pradesh-based social media influencer Ishita Pundeer has come under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks about Indian Army soldiers triggered widespread outrage, multiple police complaints, and calls for strict legal action.

Video sparks nationwide outrage

The controversy erupted after Pundeer shared a video on her social media platforms in which she commented on the personal lives of soldiers. In the now-viral clip, she said that while soldiers are extremely loyal to their country, many allegedly fail to remain loyal in personal relationships.

She stated that a soldier “is so loyal to his country and his motherland that no one can be more loyal,” but claimed that soldiers “can never remain loyal to their girlfriend or wife.” She further alleged that nearly “90 percent of soldiers are not loyal to their wives and girlfriends” and suggested many maintain multiple relationships.

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The remarks drew sharp backlash online, with users accusing the influencer of making offensive generalisations about the armed forces and disrespecting soldiers and their families.

Political leaders and veterans file complaints

As criticism mounted, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee State General Secretary Yadupati Thakur submitted a written complaint to the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police demanding legal action.

In his complaint, Thakur stated, “The video shared on social media contains offensive and defamatory comments against the Indian Army and their families. Such statements impact the morale of soldiers and cause mental trauma to their families. Action should be taken in this matter under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.”

The Ex-Servicemen’s Association in Rajgarh also lodged a complaint at the local police station, urging authorities to initiate strict proceedings against Pundeer.

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Police club complaints, investigation underway

Confirming the development, Rajgarh DSP Vidya Chand Negi said that a complaint had been received from the Ex-Servicemen’s Association regarding controversial social media comments about Indian Army personnel and that the matter is under investigation.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchint Negi said, “Several complaints have been received by the police against Ishita Pundeer’s social media post and it is being investigated. Appropriate action will be taken as per the law.” Police officials added that all complaints have been clubbed together as part of a single probe.

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Apology fails to calm anger

Amid mounting pressure, Pundeer later issued a public apology video, expressing regret over her statements. She said that it was human to make mistakes and emphasised that one should accept errors after realising them.

Despite the apology, social media users continue to demand strict action. According to officials, she was not available at her native village when authorities attempted to reach her during the inquiry. She has taken down the original video from her social media accounts.

Ishita Pundeer hails from Deva Manal village in the Nohradhar area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. She is a popular digital creator known for showcasing ‘pahadi’ culture and lifestyle through her vlogs.

Reports indicate she has over 3.5 million followers on Facebook and more than 10 lakh followers on Instagram, giving her a significant online influence.