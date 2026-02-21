Heroic! Video Viral Show Young Girl Saves 2 Children About To Get Stuck In An Elevator; Netizens Say, 'Protected Like Durga'

Heroic & Courageous! Young Girl Saves 2 Children About To Get Stuck In An Elevator; Video Viral |

A heartwarming video of a young girl saving two small children from being trapped inside a reportedly faulty elevator is going viral on social media. The courage and presence of mind displayed by the young girl is earning widespread praise.

In the 41-second CCTV footage shared on X (formerly Twitter), the two children were about to get trapped as the elevator doors began to close. Seeing this, the young girl rushes forward without hesitation, placing her hand between the doors and trying to open them. She is assisted by a woman standing beside her.

At one point, as the doors open slightly, she bravely stands between the doors, pushing with her hands to prevent them from closing. She picks one child and hands her over to one woman, while the other child is seen saved by the other woman. At another moment in the video, one of the women also picks her up and moves her out to safety. The location where the incident happened is not yet known.

Reaction on Social media

Several users on social media praised the young girl’s bravery and quick thinking in rescuing the two children from the elevator. Many described her as courageous and compared her to the goddess Durga.

One user wrote, "Brave Girl.... The sense of urgency was too good."

Some other added, "Brave Girl.... From Other Angel"

A user who shared the video also commented, saying, "This little girl did something that many of us couldn’t do: she protected like Durga."

Girls are always brave. This girl has set a very good example. Never panic, no matter what the circumstances are...

Some users called for action against the lift company and said, "Also, this lift company or whoever is doing the maintenance should be fired or sued"

Another added, "Actually, you're not supposed to keep the loft doors open like that. Better to enter the lift and go to another floor. Like this u don't get hurt and don't break a lift, which will require lots of money of repairing"

One user suggested, "The elevator would remain there untill next button press or would have moved to a different floor where someone could escort the kids to safety."

A user added, "The little girl showed remarkable presence of mind, far sharper and more responsible than the parents in that moment"