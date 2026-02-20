 Major CNG Gas Leak On Mumbai-Goa Highway Averted Near Ratnagiri
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMajor CNG Gas Leak On Mumbai-Goa Highway Averted Near Ratnagiri

Major CNG Gas Leak On Mumbai-Goa Highway Averted Near Ratnagiri

A CNG tanker leak on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Dahivali Phata in Ratnagiri district caused panic shortly after midnight. The driver’s quick action in parking the vehicle safely helped avert a major disaster. A white plume spread across the area, but no fire or injuries were reported. Authorities have raised safety concerns over fuel transport.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | AI

A major gas leak from a CNG tanker on the Mumbai Goa Highway triggered panic near Dahivali Phata in the Sawarde area of Ratnagiri district shortly after midnight on Thursday. Swift action by the tanker driver helped avert what could have turned into a devastating accident.

Leak Detected Near Dahivali Junction

According to News18 Marathi, the tanker was transporting compressed natural gas along the highway when it suddenly began leaking. The driver noticed the issue upon reaching the Dahivali junction. Realising that gas was escaping rapidly, he steered the vehicle to a safer stretch of the road and parked it away from passing traffic.

Without wasting time, he jumped down from the cabin and moved to a safe distance, alerting authorities about the emergency.

FPJ Shorts
Major CNG Gas Leak On Mumbai-Goa Highway Averted Near Ratnagiri
Major CNG Gas Leak On Mumbai-Goa Highway Averted Near Ratnagiri
'Important To Position India As A Trusted Partner,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Pax Silica Initiative
'Important To Position India As A Trusted Partner,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Pax Silica Initiative
Patience, Discipline And SIP: Raghav Iyengar On What Really Builds Wealth
Patience, Discipline And SIP: Raghav Iyengar On What Really Builds Wealth
CFA February 2026 Exam Results Dates Announced At cfainstitute.org; Level 1 On March 19, Level 2 On April 7
CFA February 2026 Exam Results Dates Announced At cfainstitute.org; Level 1 On March 19, Level 2 On April 7
Read Also
MP News: Dhaba Cook Sustains Critical Burns After Gas Leak Sparks Fire While Refilling Cylinder In...
article-image

White Plume Sparks Fear

Within minutes, the leak intensified and a thick white plume spread across the area. Given that CNG is highly flammable, tension gripped nearby residents and motorists. The timing of the incident proved crucial.

As it occurred in the early hours when traffic movement on the highway is minimal, the risk of collision or ignition was significantly lower. Officials later said that had the leak occurred during peak daytime hours, the consequences could have been severe.

Emergency Response And Safety Concerns

Local police and other concerned agencies rushed to the spot after receiving information. The area was cordoned off and precautionary measures were taken to prevent sparks or ignition sources.

No fire or explosion was reported, and no injuries occurred. Residents in the vicinity expressed relief that the situation was brought under control in time.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety protocols followed in transporting hazardous fuels on busy highways, especially through semi urban and rural stretches.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on