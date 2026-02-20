 Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure System To Spare Mumbai; City Will Continue Experiencing Warm Humid Weather
Even as a low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra face no immediate rain threat, officials said. The system is expected to affect Tamil Nadu and Kerala or weaken over the sea. Mumbai will continue to see hot, humid days with temperatures in the early 30s°C and mostly clear skies.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Low Pressure System To Form Over Bay Of Bengal | Representative Image

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the developing system is likely to impact parts of South India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over the coming days. However, current models indicate that the system is either expected to move westwards towards the southern peninsula or weaken over the sea, with no projected movement towards Maharashtra.

For Mumbai, the forecast remains unchanged. The city is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions, with daytime temperatures hovering in the early 30s Celsius. The rising humidity along the Konkan coast is expected to make the heat feel more intense, especially during the afternoon hours. Skies are predicted to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, with no significant rainfall activity in the short-term outlook.

Weather experts note that for a Bay of Bengal system to influence Mumbai, it would typically need to travel across central India or interact with a Western disturbance. At present, no such interaction is anticipated.

Across Maharashtra, including western districts and the Konkan belt, temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days, signalling a transition towards summer conditions. The recent rain alerts issued in parts of the state last week have since been withdrawn, and stable weather conditions are expected to prevail.

While isolated cloud development cannot be entirely ruled out, there is no forecast of widespread showers for Mumbai in the coming days. Residents can expect continued dry weather, rising heat and increasing humidity as February progresses.

