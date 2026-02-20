Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 20: AQI At 243 In Severe Category As Haze Engulfs City

Mumbai weather update: AQI worsens in city | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai woke up to a hazy sky on Friday morning, as air quality continued to remain in the severe category across the city. At 8 am, the temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall and light winds moving at 3 to 5 km per hour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Humidity levels hovered between 64 and 83 per cent, intensifying the discomfort for early commuters. What looked like a calm and sunny start to the day masked the lingering pollution, with a thin veil of smog hanging over several parts of the city.

Air Quality Remains Severe

Real time data shows Mumbai’s Air Quality Index at 243, placing it firmly in the severe bracket. The concentration of PM2.5 stood at 175 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 was recorded at 204 micrograms per cubic metre. Carbon monoxide levels were measured at 227 parts per billion.

Other pollutants included nitrogen dioxide at 35 parts per billion, sulphur dioxide at 17 parts per billion and ozone at 32 parts per billion. Despite the sunshine, the air carried a visible haze in several pockets of the city.

Officials confirmed that Mumbai currently ranks 42nd among the most polluted cities globally.

Suburbs Record Alarming Levels

Several monitoring stations across Mumbai and neighbouring areas reported high AQI readings. Navi Mumbai recorded a worrying 267, among the highest in the region.

Within Mumbai, Malad West reported 240, Bandra Kurla Complex 234, Kandivali East 218 and Kurla 212. Collector Colony in Chembur recorded 230. In south Mumbai, Colaba stood at 200 while Mahalaxmi recorded 198.

Residents in parts of the western suburbs said they experienced mild throat irritation and burning eyes during morning walks. Parents expressed concern as children left for school amid advisory messages circulating on social media urging limited outdoor exposure.

Weather To Stay Sunny

The forecast for the week indicates continued sunny conditions. Friday’s maximum temperature is expected to touch 29 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius. Over the weekend, temperatures may climb to 31 degrees Celsius during the day.

With no immediate rainfall predicted and only light winds expected, significant improvement in air quality appears unlikely in the short term.

Health experts advise vulnerable groups including senior citizens, children and those with respiratory conditions to avoid prolonged outdoor activity and use protective masks when necessary.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/