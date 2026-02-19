Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At Andheri Residence |

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker M. M. Baig, 76, was found dead at his residence in the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West on Wednesday night. Police officials said preliminary investigations have revealed no signs of foul play, and it appears to be a natural death. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered on Thursday.

Career Highlights And Mentorship

Baig was known for directing Chhoti Bahu (1994), starring Shilpa Shirodkar, and for mentoring Hrithik Roshan before his debut. He was also associated with films such as Razia Sultan.

Police Reveal Circumstances

Sanjay Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of Oshiwara police station, said, “He had been unwell for several days and was alone at home, as his family had travelled to Dubai. When he did not respond to phone calls for the last two days, his family sent someone to check on him. After breaking open the door in the presence of the police, he was found lying unresponsive inside the house.”

Rushed To Cooper Hospital

He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West around 1.30 am on Thursday, where doctors declared him dead and conducted a post-mortem examination. His family is returning to Mumbai from Dubai.

Also Watch:

Publicist Shares Details

Meanwhile, his publicist, Hanif Zaveri, told the media, “He had been unwell for quite some time. Since he had not come out of the house for four to five days, neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from the house. The police opened the door and found Baig Sahab’s body and informed his daughter. The body was later taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1.30 to 2 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul.”

Long Association With Cinema

Baig began his career as an assistant to J. Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar and Rakesh Roshan, and worked on films such as Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar and Kishen Kanhaiya, among others. He was also associated with films including Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge and Aulad.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/