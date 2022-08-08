Hello Friends, Chai Peelo gets 'Darlings' version, check here

"Hello Fraands, Chai Peelo..." Did these words make you remember something, oh yes, the aunty and her cringe tea talk videos! Recently,

Netflix took to revisit the meme-ish dialogue of vlogger Somvati Mahawar who had gone viral in 2018, however, with a 'Darlings' punch to it. The OTT platform shared an image showing reel mother-daughter duo Alia-Bhatt and Shefali Shah sipping some chai. Replacing the word 'Fraands' or 'Friends', Netflix wrote, "Hello Darlings. Chai peelo."

Check tweet here:

Hello Darlings. Chai peelo 🥰 pic.twitter.com/daosGSJ4Zt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2022

Spoiler! To the unversed, the scene in the recent release shows how the two females cleverly bargain with trickery. In the recent work of Alia Bhatt, we see her along Shefali using the chai as a strategy to impress and convince the seller at a lower rate. Alia takes to offer chai to Roshan Mathew aka Zulfi, however, soon after the product price goes gets a promisingly low quote, she pulls the beverage back to take a sip.

The film that stars Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles was released on Netflix, on 5 August 2022.

Read Also MX Player shares meme post from Bobby Deol's Aashram ahead of season 3