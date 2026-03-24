Heartwarming! Mother Deer Halts Traffic To Feed Her Baby; Video From IIT Madras Campus Goes Viral

A touching scene from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has captured the internet’s attention. In a now-viral video, a mother deer calmly feeds her fawn right in the middle of a road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. What stands out isn’t just the moment, but how people responded to it.

Instead of honking or trying to pass, motorists quietly waited. Riders on scooters, cyclists, and car drivers all paused, allowing the deer family to feel safe. For nearly 18 seconds, the road turned into a space of shared coexistence, where human urgency took a backseat to compassion.

A gentle reminder of coexistence

Deer are often seen as vulnerable animals in the wild, frequently preyed upon by stronger predators. Yet, moments like these highlight their nurturing side, especially the deep bond between a mother and her young. The video offers a refreshing perspective, reminding viewers that wildlife isn’t just about survival, but also about care and connection.

Why IIT Madras is unique

The IIT Madras campus is known for its rich biodiversity. Spread across a forested area in Chennai, it is home to species like spotted deer, blackbucks, and numerous birds. Such encounters are not entirely uncommon, but rarely do they unfold so peacefully in the presence of humans.

Social media applauds the gesture

Shared by content creator Vaibhav Gurjar, the clip quickly went viral, racking up millions of views and thousands of reactions within hours. Many praised the patience and civic sense displayed by people on the road, calling it a true reflection of empathy in everyday life.

As the mother deer sensed growing attention, she gently led her baby away, and traffic resumed. But the silence, respect, and kindness shown in those few seconds left a lasting impression, proving that humans and animals can peacefully share spaces when empathy leads the way.