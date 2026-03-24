'Cutest Video On Internet': Man Dressed In Panda Costume Seeks Premanand Maharaj's Blessings, Makes Him Smile; Internet Loves it

Despite ongoing health concerns, spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj continues to inspire devotees with his unwavering discipline. Over the past few months, his declining health has been widely discussed, yet he has remained committed to his daily spiritual practices, including his early morning foot pilgrimages through Vrindavan.

Panda costume devotee brings laughter to sacred walk

In a moment that has now gone viral, a devotee dressed in a full panda costume approached the Maharaj during one of his walks, seeking blessings. What followed was both unexpected and heartwarming. After bowing respectfully, the man broke into a cheerful dance, drawing smiles from everyone present.

The unusual yet wholesome interaction added a playful touch to the otherwise serene atmosphere. Maharaj himself appeared visibly amused, smiling warmly at the act. For many devotees, seeing their spiritual guide laugh and enjoy the moment, despite his fragile health, was deeply comforting.

Devotees react to the viral moment

Social media users were quick to share their reactions, calling the moment “cute,” “pure,” and “heartwarming.” Many also expressed hopes for Maharaj’s speedy recovery, with comments filled with prayers and admiration. The clip struck a chord with viewers, highlighting how devotion can take many forms, even humorous ones.

Celebrity followers and rare darshan

Premanand Maharaj’s influence extends beyond common devotees to several prominent names in the entertainment industry. Raj Kundra, who has followed Maharaj for years, once shared in an interview that he actively promotes his teachings on social media. He and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, were among the fortunate few to receive a rare in-person meeting.

Meeting Maharaj is known to be difficult due to high demand. Reports suggest he meets only around 50–60 people daily, with some devotees waiting up to a year for a chance to see him.

Several well-known personalities have visited Vrindavan seeking blessings from Maharaj, including Badshah, Ashutosh Rana, Hema Malini, Mika Singh, Ravi Kishan, B Praak, Jasmine Sandlas, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma.