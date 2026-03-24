'Talent Appreciate Maadbeku': Ricky Rai’s Lawyer Denies His Role In Bengaluru Lamborghini Donut Stunt Case; Praises 'Skilled' Driver

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A viral video showing a Lamborghini performing high-speed donuts and drifts on Bengaluru’s busy MG Road has sparked controversy, with police launching an investigation and seizing the luxury car.

Amid speculation, Ricky Rai’s legal counsel, Narayanaswamy, has firmly denied that Rai was behind the wheel during the incident. He clarified that while Rai may have been present in the vehicle, he was not driving at the time. According to him, the car had just been picked up after servicing, and it was the driver who was operating it.

‘No intentional stunt,’ says defence

Addressing the viral footage, the lawyer argued that the act was not deliberate. He claimed that the vehicle lost traction due to the freshly paved road surface, causing it to skid. He further described the driver as “talented,” stating that the situation was quickly brought under control without causing harm.

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The defence also downplayed concerns of public disturbance, asserting that the road was relatively empty at the time of the incident.

Police action and investigation

Following the video’s circulation online, Cubbon Park Traffic Police registered a case and impounded the Lamborghini. Authorities suspect reckless driving and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events and identify accountability.

Ricky Rai has since appeared before the police after being issued a notice and has submitted relevant vehicle documents as part of the probe.

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Background on Ricky Rai

Ricky Rai is the son of the late Muthappa Rai, a controversial figure once linked to the underworld who later transitioned into business and social work. In 2023, Ricky himself survived a shooting incident near Bidadi, which had drawn significant media attention.

As investigations continue, officials are expected to rely on video evidence and witness accounts to establish whether traffic rules were violated and who was responsible for the stunt that captured widespread attention online.