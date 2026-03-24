'Tujh Jaise Chote Artist Ke Liye AC Nahi': Mumbai Background Actor Shares Humiliating Experience On Sets Of 'Dhurandhar'

The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to slow down. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller is dominating the box office, drawing packed audiences and setting new benchmarks within days of release. Starring Ranveer Singh in a powerful lead role, the film continues to trend across social media platforms.

A dream opportunity that took an unexpected turn

Amid the film’s roaring success, a Mumbai-based aspiring actor has opened up about a personal experience from the shoot that left a lasting impact on him. The actor, who appeared briefly as part of a crowd scene, shared his story through a video that has now gone viral.

He revealed that he landed the role shortly after arriving in Mumbai in 2025. Barely a week into the city, he received a casting call for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, marking his first brush with a big-budget production.

Excited and hopeful, he stepped onto the set, thrilled to witness stars like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal in action.

“Air is not for you”: The moment that hurt

However, what began as a dream soon turned uncomfortable. Recalling the incident, the actor shared that the shoot environment became extremely hot. When he slightly adjusted an air conditioner towards himself, a crew member immediately intervened.

According to him, he was told that the cooling was reserved only for “bade artists” (lead actors), not background performers. The remark, he said, made him feel belittled.

Trying to stand his ground, he responded that basic comfort like air should be for everyone. He even told the crew member that one day, when he becomes a successful actor, he hopes to be treated differently.

Turning humiliation into motivation

Instead of letting the moment break his spirit, the aspiring actor chose to draw strength from it. Reflecting on the experience, he said it opened his eyes to the struggles newcomers often face in the industry.

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He summed up his mindset with three words inspired by the film itself, "Hausla, Indhan, Badla," suggesting that setbacks can become stepping stones.

The video quickly struck a chord online, with many users flooding the comments section with encouragement. From promises of future success to reminders that struggle is part of the journey, viewers showed overwhelming support.

Many called his experience relatable, while others praised his determination to keep going despite the humiliation.