'Heartbreak': Twitter disappointed as Washington Sundar misses out on a hundred

Washington Sundar missed out on a much-deserved hundred as India were bowled out for 365 on the third day of the final Test of the series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Unbeaten at 96, Sundar stitched a brilliant 106-run partnership with Axar Patel and took the lead to 160. Sundar smashed 10 fours and a huge six in his impressive 96 off 174 balls.

He showcased immaculate patience at first when Pant was batting and then went ballistic to guide India past 350. He was well supported by Axar Patel who made an impressive 43 off 97 balls.

Axar Patel was run out due to an outstanding fielding effort by Jonny Bairstow which triggered a mini collapse. Indian innings ended at 365 with Sundar left stranded at the non-striker's end on 96.

Here is how disappointed Twitter reacted after the all-rounder missed out on a ton by just 4 runs.