Heart-breaking video! Ukrainian boxing coach celebrates child's birthday with family minutes before devastating Russian strike | Instagram

A family in Ukraine's Dnipro was spending some happy moments together when a Russian missile hit and destroyed their residence and spread sorrow. The video of them earlier celebrating with a birthday cake has gone viral on social media and is leaving people in tears after learning about the background narrative of what happened soon after the celebration.

Mykhailo Korenovsky, a Ukrainian boxing coach was killed when the Russian strike destroyed the apartment and killed nearly 40 people, the New York Post reported. The coach was with his family celebrating the birthday of a young child, shortly before the attack. His wife and children reportedly survived the attack, BBC reported.

The heartbreaking video that has surfaced on social media captures Korenovsky and his family celebrating his child's birthday in the bright yellow kitchen. It also shares a juxtaposed image of the aftermath.

Watch video:

The video was captioned in the native language when shared on Instagram by the user Julichkaua, it read, "Today, this video will fly the whole Internet, it will be shown by the most famous people, it will be watched by millions of people...Of course, it won't bring us back Misha, it won’t make happy their family...(sic)"

"BUT, maybe such will attract the attention of politicians, the world society, those who decide to help Ukraine or not... maybe this loss will help protect other families, other destinies, other children... I want to believe that the girls will be helped and they will not be left on the street. That all victims of the killer country will receive help and will not be left on the street (sic)," the post further read.

