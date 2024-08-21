'Healthy Means Fat': British Woman Body-Shamed By Train Conductor In Pakistan; Viral VIDEO Sparks Outrage

British Woman Body-Shamed By Train Conductor In Pakistan | X

Pakistan: A British couple travelling in Pakistan had to undergo an embarrassing situation when a ticket conductor in the train they were traveling body-shamed the wife of the British in front of the woman by calling her 'fat'. The shameless ticket conductor was caught on camera while making the indecent remark in front of the couple. The video has hit the internet and is going viral on social media.

The exact location of the incident is not known, however, it is being claimed that the video is from Pakistan and the couple were traveling in the train when the incident occurred. The incident occurred when the British traveler introduced his wife to the ticket conductor present in the train coach.

The tourist said, "This is my wife", to which the TC said, "Not suitable your wife, I think that she is so healthy". The tourist asked him, "What do you mean?" To which he said, "I think she's less healthy than you, Healthy means fat". He also said that she will be disappointed with his reply and the expression of the woman showed that she was annoyed and unhappy with his shameful remark. The TC then said to her, "Please Don't Mind" as she gave expressions as she felt disappointed with a smile on her face.

The British tourist then told the TC, "This is not good Pashtun hospitality". The TC then said, "We have great hospitality". A heated argument erupted between the British traveler and the ticket conductor after he body-shamed the tourist's wife. The tourist further said, "You can't say this. This is not nice". The TC then claimed that it is general talks, to which the tourist replied that this is rude.

The ticket conductor then asked him, "Why were you upset about it?" to which he replied, "You cannot say these things. You will hurt her feelings." The ticket conductor said, "I was talking you and not to the woman and please don't mind, you are our guest, Sir. I don't want to upset you." The tourist then asked, "What about her? Is she not your guest?" while the woman is seen looking into her mobile with disappointment seen in her expression. The TC said, "She is also our guest and I feel ashamed when I talk with ladies. So, I become feel shame. I can't speak. Our nation also feel ashamed when we talk with the ladies or any girl".

The tourist then asked the ticket conductor that they should respect and he can't say what he said about the woman as it does not matter what he thinks, it's what she thinks is what matters. He should learn this and respect the tourists in his country. The ticket conductor nodded in a yes and the video ends.

The incident has exposed the misogynist mindset of the people and the government employees in Pakistan. Many such incidents have come to light where women have been mistreated by the people on the road. A video surfaced on Independence Day of Pakistan where a couple was harassed by the unruly mob.