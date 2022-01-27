e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Twitter brims up with warm wishes for the beautiful actor-singer

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant has given voice to a number of Punjabi tracks including 'Veham', 'Sidewalk', 'Mind Na Kari', and 'Change', among others.
FPJ Web Desk
Shehnaaz Gill |

Shehnaaz Gill |

Advertisement

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant has given voice to a number of Punjabi tracks including 'Veham', 'Sidewalk', 'Mind Na Kari', and 'Change', among others.

Shehnaaz also appeared in a number of music videos including 'Bhula Dunga', 'Keh Gayi Sorry', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Waada Hai', 'Shona Shona' and 'Fly'.

In 2021, she appeared in Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz is also known for her bond with the late actor and Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Their chemistry garnered the two the popular acronym #SidNaz during their stint in the show.

On Shehnaaz's special's day, thousands of her fans took to Twitter to celebrate her birthday and extend their warm wishes.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

From sharing countless endearing moments in the house to standing by each other through ups and downs, Shehnaaz and Sidharth's bond became solid. Outside the show too they remained very close.

Unexpectedly, Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021, and passed away at the age of 40. Heartbreaking pictures of Shehnaz flooded the internet. People mourned the loss of the actor as well as their adorable relationship.

Shehnaaz is slowly pulling through, and again featuring in interviews and music videos.

ALSO READ

Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: Adorable photos of the actress with Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: Adorable photos of the actress with Sidharth Shukla

ALSO READ

Watch: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaz Gill's 'warning' to China over COVID-19 Watch: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaz Gill's 'warning' to China over COVID-19

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
Advertisement