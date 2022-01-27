Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Twitter brims up with warm wishes for the beautiful actor-singer

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is celebrating her 29th birthday today. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant has given voice to a number of Punjabi tracks including 'Veham', 'Sidewalk', 'Mind Na Kari', and 'Change', among others.

Shehnaaz also appeared in a number of music videos including 'Bhula Dunga', 'Keh Gayi Sorry', 'Kurta Pajama', 'Waada Hai', 'Shona Shona' and 'Fly'.

In 2021, she appeared in Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Shehnaaz is also known for her bond with the late actor and Bigg Boss co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Their chemistry garnered the two the popular acronym #SidNaz during their stint in the show.

On Shehnaaz's special's day, thousands of her fans took to Twitter to celebrate her birthday and extend their warm wishes.

Take a look:

Happy born day to the most beautiful n purest soul in the world I hv evr known ✨💕😘 Our cutie pie we love you so much 🥺 💓#HBDShehnaazGill

#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/hvnrtHArlP — Priya Priti (@PriyaPriti9) January 27, 2022

Congratulations everyone finally 1M done✨✨❤🔥

Still trending on no.4

U deserve this baby @ishehnaaz_gill



Happy Birthday SHEHNAAZ#HBDShehnaazGill

Shehnaaz Gill#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/gPIWO471EV — ❣︎𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒊❣︎ HBD Naaz🥞😘❤ (@_Choco_Piee) January 27, 2022

A birthday wish and a msg from our #SidharthShukla



My Siddy is here guys!!!!#HBDShehnaazGill



Love you guys forever❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YoiQB8YW8 — SidNaaz Toh Hai Hi Best (@Sachi_Kha_Sau) January 27, 2022

Age is just a state of mind it never stops you, wishing you many more glories in life. Happy Birthday to my guiding angel, no one there like you.#ShehnaazGill#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/XSIzfDSe1o — Priya Priti (@PriyaPriti9) January 27, 2022

Happiest Birthday @ishehnaaz_gill 🤗

More Love and Power To You!🌻

May God keep showering all the blessings and love today and always❤

Keep Shining!⭐

.#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/9neui3EW4G — Aastha Bansal (@aastha_b02) January 27, 2022

Happy birthday to the living legend, you blessed to be born in an era to witness your talent and immense contribution to the world of entertainment.#ShehnaazGill#HBDShehnaazGill #HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/pQ6kuDtxey — Rakesh Thakur (@RakeshT32166644) January 27, 2022

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday One & Only Lady Superstar..

@ishehnaaz_gill ..God Bless You#ShehnaazGill Has Many Social Media Achievements...

Most Popular BB Celebrity In History...#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/XHYmS5MFoi — PRAMOD SEN (@PARMODSain4) January 27, 2022

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the most entertainer and one of the most loving person in the history of Bigg Boss Shehnaaz Gill..May god always bless you..You have very bright future ahead...@ishehnaaz_gill#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/1J3emQjPWN — Krishna shukla (@krishna__shukla) January 27, 2022

From sharing countless endearing moments in the house to standing by each other through ups and downs, Shehnaaz and Sidharth's bond became solid. Outside the show too they remained very close.

Unexpectedly, Sidharth suffered a massive heart attack on the morning of September 2, 2021, and passed away at the age of 40. Heartbreaking pictures of Shehnaz flooded the internet. People mourned the loss of the actor as well as their adorable relationship.

Shehnaaz is slowly pulling through, and again featuring in interviews and music videos.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:27 AM IST