Hair dye caused Texas woman's face to look like an emoji; details inside

While some suffer alcohol intolerance, some even can't bite mushrooms or peanuts - allergies are something people must be cautious about. Some allergic reactions can be be worse and live threatening, such like this one where a female's face was affected due a hair dye usage.
In a recent case, a Texas woman was affected due to the application of a hair dye. The consumption turned her face to swell-up and squeeze her eyes. She was quoted in reports as saying, "Every hour I looked at myself and my forehead...It looked like I was an emoji, it was very weird. My whole family was panicking because I looked so strange."
She was identified as a 29-year-old named Shanika McNeil. According to Healthline, an hair dye allergy can have symptoms ranging from mild itching and swelling to anaphylactic shock and even death.
