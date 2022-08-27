Hair dye caused Texas woman's face to look like an emoji; details inside

Woman's face turned emoji-like after hair dye | Kennedy News

While some suffer alcohol intolerance, some even can't bite mushrooms or peanuts - allergies are something people must be cautious about. Some allergic reactions can be be worse and live threatening, such like this one where a female's face was affected due a hair dye usage.

In a recent case, a Texas woman was affected due to the application of a hair dye. The consumption turned her face to swell-up and squeeze her eyes. She was quoted in reports as saying, "Every hour I looked at myself and my forehead...It looked like I was an emoji, it was very weird. My whole family was panicking because I looked so strange."

She was identified as a 29-year-old named Shanika McNeil. According to Healthline, an hair dye allergy can have symptoms ranging from mild itching and swelling to anaphylactic shock and even death.

