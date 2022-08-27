e-Paper Get App

Hair dye caused Texas woman's face to look like an emoji; details inside

Some allergic reactions can be be worse, such like this one where a female's face was affected due a hair dye usage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Woman's face turned emoji-like after hair dye | Kennedy News

While some suffer alcohol intolerance, some even can't bite mushrooms or peanuts - allergies are something people must be cautious about. Some allergic reactions can be be worse and live threatening, such like this one where a female's face was affected due a hair dye usage.

In a recent case, a Texas woman was affected due to the application of a hair dye. The consumption turned her face to swell-up and squeeze her eyes. She was quoted in reports as saying, "Every hour I looked at myself and my forehead...It looked like I was an emoji, it was very weird. My whole family was panicking because I looked so strange."

She was identified as a 29-year-old named Shanika McNeil. According to Healthline, an hair dye allergy can have symptoms ranging from mild itching and swelling to anaphylactic shock and even death.

Read Also
THIS company is likely to make Rs 15 crore by 2023 via breast milk jewellery
article-image
Read Also
Man's funny petition about 'most-common spoon' from Indian homes goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralHair dye caused Texas woman's face to look like an emoji; details inside

RECENT STORIES

Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway

Chennai: Dubai-bound Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat call; probe underway

Mumbai: Tech installed to make water vapour drinkable at 6 railway stations

Mumbai: Tech installed to make water vapour drinkable at 6 railway stations

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Jiah Khan suicide case: ‘Mother filing frivolous pleas to delay trial,’ says Sooraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan suicide case: ‘Mother filing frivolous pleas to delay trial,’ says Sooraj Pancholi

Mumbai: Tata hospital to set up national digital library

Mumbai: Tata hospital to set up national digital library