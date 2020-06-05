Grumpy Cat 2.0: Feline with permanent frown becomes internet sensation

Grumpy Kitzia, a cat with a permanent frown, has become the latest internet sensation with over 53.1k followers on Instagram. Feline Kitzia's feed on the photo-sharing app is a treat for the netizens. While the green-eyed pet is too cute to miss, it's her cantankerous looks that leaves netizens in splits.

If there’s anything on the internet that people are always on the lookout for, it is funny and shocking videos of animals doing unusual things. Whether you are sad, confused or stressed, watching funny pet videos is all you need to relieve your stress. Amid the coronavirus crisis, internet has found its new sensation- Grumpy Kitzina. The page, which was started in 2018, is run by her owner Viktoriia Otdielnova and documents the grumpy cat's reactions to her owner's antics.

The feline has a huge following on social media and users are often left in splits over Kitzina's post. A follower's comment read: "I love her so much! I’ve been having a rough time lately & she never fails to bring a smile to my face. Please give her lots of kisses."

"Her angry face just cracks me up," wrote another user.

Check out the posts here: