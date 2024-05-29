Green Mirchi Halwa: Kerala's Weird Dessert Leaves Both Spicy Foodies And Those With Sweet Tooth Disappointed

Green Mirchi Halwa | Instagram

What if you are served a chilli dish when you asked for a dessert? You will certainly question the eatery staff over the dish, unless you were given a plate of something which combines a spicy ingredient and scoops of sugar. Yes, such a dish which brings together two contrasting tastes exists. That happens to be a halwa prepared from green chillies.

A Kerala-based eatery is going viral for its weird dish titled 'Green Mirchi Halwa.' A video of the restaurant located in the Kozhikode region has surfaced online and it illustrates the entire recipe of the halwa.

Watch video

The video opened showing milk being added to a chilli-sugar paste. It later detailed the process of preparing the food item, step by step. From chillies being chopped to being crushed and mixed with loads of sugar, the unconventional halwa came into being.

The preparation started with the restaurant staff chopping down the vegetable into smaller pieces and then tossing them on a heated pan. So far, it seemed like a sabji recipe. No sooner, there were more ingredients added to the dish. The video recorded sugar, milk, coconut oil and cardamom being added to the halwa which primarily comprised of chillies.

Netizens react

As the clip rolled out on Instagram, people started reacting to it. Did the internet enjoy the food creation? It was learned that both spicy foodies and those with sweet tooth were disappointed with the Green Mirchi Halwa. They expressed their feedback in the comments section. People termed it "Bekar (Worse)." Some even shared face palm emojis to suggest disgust.