Greater Noida: Intoxicated Man Rapes Dog, Ruthlessly Throws It From 3rd Floor Balcony Later; Swati Maliwal Reacts

In a shocking incident reported from Greater Noida, a 28-year-old man named Sonveer, a native of Mathura, sexually abused a female dog in the Alpha 2 area of the region. It was learned that the culprit threw away the animal from the third-floor balcony without any guilt allegedly after a neighbour caught him red-handed and raised an alarm. The police were informed of the case following an FIR and his arrest.

Police action follows

"Upon hearing the neighbour's scream, the accused threw the female dog on the street from the balcony. The dog is injured. The accused has been arrested this evening after an FIR was lodged in the case," Vinod Kumar Mishra, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.

Reportedly, the man who raped the dog was intoxicated while committing the crime. He is said to be working in a private construction company. Police proceedings are underway against him.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal), while charges have also been invoked under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, police said.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal reacts

Taking cognisance of the matter, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal responded in an X post and said "Such people have crossed all limits of cheapness." She slammed the disgusting act and questioned "What right these people have to call themselves humans."