 Greater Noida: Intoxicated Man Rapes Dog, Ruthlessly Throws It From 3rd Floor Balcony Later; Swati Maliwal Reacts
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGreater Noida: Intoxicated Man Rapes Dog, Ruthlessly Throws It From 3rd Floor Balcony Later; Swati Maliwal Reacts

Greater Noida: Intoxicated Man Rapes Dog, Ruthlessly Throws It From 3rd Floor Balcony Later; Swati Maliwal Reacts

Taking cognisance of the matter, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal responded in an X post and said "Such people have crossed all limits of cheapness." She slammed the disgusting act and questioned "What right these people have to call themselves humans."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident reported from Greater Noida, a 28-year-old man named Sonveer, a native of Mathura, sexually abused a female dog in the Alpha 2 area of the region. It was learned that the culprit threw away the animal from the third-floor balcony without any guilt allegedly after a neighbour caught him red-handed and raised an alarm. The police were informed of the case following an FIR and his arrest.

Police action follows

"Upon hearing the neighbour's scream, the accused threw the female dog on the street from the balcony. The dog is injured. The accused has been arrested this evening after an FIR was lodged in the case," Vinod Kumar Mishra, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.

Read Also
Varanasi News: Street Dog Gets Passport & Visa For Netherlands, To Leave India Soon With Dutch Woman...
article-image

Reportedly, the man who raped the dog was intoxicated while committing the crime. He is said to be working in a private construction company. Police proceedings are underway against him.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal), while charges have also been invoked under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, police said.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal reacts

Taking cognisance of the matter, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal responded in an X post and said "Such people have crossed all limits of cheapness." She slammed the disgusting act and questioned "What right these people have to call themselves humans."

Read Also
'Haiwan Hai Ye Aadmi': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Reacts To Delhi Man Raping Stray Dog At Subhash Nagar...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kojagara Puja 2023: Date, Significance, Wishes & All You Need To Celebrate Sharad Purnima This Year

Kojagara Puja 2023: Date, Significance, Wishes & All You Need To Celebrate Sharad Purnima This Year

Varanasi News: Street Dog Gets Passport & Visa For Netherlands, To Leave India Soon With Dutch Woman...

Varanasi News: Street Dog Gets Passport & Visa For Netherlands, To Leave India Soon With Dutch Woman...

Punjab Shocker: Teacher Hits Student, Tosses Him On Car Bonnet And Parades Man For 10 Km In...

Punjab Shocker: Teacher Hits Student, Tosses Him On Car Bonnet And Parades Man For 10 Km In...

Narayana Murthy's '70 Hours A Week' Work Time Attracts Memes & Trolls On Social Media; Check...

Narayana Murthy's '70 Hours A Week' Work Time Attracts Memes & Trolls On Social Media; Check...

Greater Noida: Intoxicated Man Rapes Dog, Ruthlessly Throws It From 3rd Floor Balcony Later; Swati...

Greater Noida: Intoxicated Man Rapes Dog, Ruthlessly Throws It From 3rd Floor Balcony Later; Swati...