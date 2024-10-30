Google's QR Code-Themed Diwali Rangoli Goes Viral; Netizens Take Inspiration To Collect 'Shagun' Money From Guests This Festival Season

GOOGLE RANGOLI | Google India/Instagram

A QR Code-themed rangoli design for Diwali has gone viral, reflecting on the imagination of netizens and sparking a new trend for this festive season. It was created and shared by none other than Google, which has its online payment app, GPay.

Taking to social media, Google India posted a video of it vibing in the Diwali mood. Noting that many engage in various preparations and decoration procedures during the auspicious occasion, it vibed to the same and depicted a quirky rangoli to attract viewers.

Google quite creatively prepared a rangoli outside their door. It was an artistic barcode, cleverly asking guests to extend their Diwali ‘shagun’ money before entering the home by scanning the code and making the payment.

Check out Google India's rangoli video below

Sending 'shagun' money via GPay

While the rangoli design used Google colours and a payment scan code urging people to use GPay, there was also something written below the art. The rangoli didn't only feature the code and leave it to guests to figure out about the payment. Beneath the impressive rangoli, "Send shagun to enter” was inscribed using rangoli powder.

The way in which Google spread festival vibes with a 'Shagun' or QR Code-inspired rangoli design was viewed as a blend of tradition with modern technology.

In the video, which is now going viral, Google featured their Shagun-seeking Diwali rangoli being viewed by a guest, following which he made a payment of Rs 500 online.

It recorded a guest dressed in traditional attire taking note of the quirky rangoli design and making an UPI transaction via GPay.

Netizens react

As the video surfaced online, it caught the attention of internet users and somewhat inspired them.

Curious people even asked Google how to make such a creative rangoli to attract payment from guests.

A few Instagram users expressed in the comments section that they would also like to sketch out a similar rangoli at their place to celebrate the festival.

On the other hand, some reacted to the rangoli video by saying, "R in QR stands for rangoli". Soon, Google India replied, "The Q stands for a quick scan".