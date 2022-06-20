Google co-founder, sixth-richest billionare Sergey Brin files for divorce

Image credits: Google

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who is also world's sixth-richest man has filed for a divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan. According to Bloomberg Brin has filed for separation citing “irreconcilable differences".

"All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties," according to the filing made in Santa Clara, California.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index Brin has a fortune of $94 billion. He and Shanahan have a two-year-old daughter. Reportedly, they started dating in 2015 and got married on November 7, 2018. Brin wants a joint custody of their child.

“Because of the high-profile nature of their relationship, there is likely to be significant public interest in their dissolution case and any potential child custody issues,” as written by The NY Post. What are your views about the same?

Read Also Google Map update: Now you can know about toll prices