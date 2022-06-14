e-Paper Get App

Google Map update: Now you can know about toll prices

Google Map has come with a new update

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
article-image
Image credits: Google

If you are someone who loves road travelling, then the one thing that you would want to know is how much toll fees you have to pay on national highways. From route to route toll fees change. Knowing in advance helps you to plan a trip and you can recharge your FASTag accordingly.

Google Maps has come out with a new feature. Google said, "To help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, we’re rolling out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time.”

Before you start with your travel navigation you will get to see the toll price. Google said, "We look at factors like having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it".

