Tesla kickstarting its own local Great Resignation: Report

After Elon Musk's statement last week (June 3) to Tesla executives titled "pause all hiring worldwide," many employees have started to plan their exit, according to a Reuters report.

Some of the nearly 100,000 people employed at the electric carmaker may already be considering their options after Musk issued them with a return-to-office ultimatum this week. In an email sent to staff Tuesday night, Musk threatened to fire anyone who did not work in the office 40 hours a week, a sharp contrast to flexibility offered by Big Tech companies that compete for the same talent pool, Reuters said.

The office edict, on top of a steep drop in Tesla’s share price this year – partly due to Musk's costly pursuit of Twitter – and his public alignment with the Republican party are a toxic mix for some staff. "Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation," said Stanford University economics professor Nicholas Bloom, who predicted that 60 percent of employees would return to the office full time, about 10 percent would quit, and about 30 percent would look for another job, according to Reuters.

