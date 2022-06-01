Elon Musk asks employees at Tesla employees to return to office or get out: Report

n a fresh filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk announced the expiration of a series of margin loans against Tesla stock. |

Remote work is no longer acceptable says Elon Musk, Chief Executive Office (CEO), Tesla Inc on Twitter after having sending an email apparently to employees in the electric maker on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Under the subject line "Remote work is no longer acceptble" [sic], Musk wrote that "anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers."

While Musk didn't directly address whether the email is authentic, he strongly suggested it is by responding to a follower asking him to address people who think going into work is an antiquated concept. "They should pretend to work somewhere else," he replied, the report said

The CEO went on to specify that the office "must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factoryhuman relations, but having your office be in another state."

(With inputs from Bloomberg)